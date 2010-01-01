Why Cached Pages?

A cached page is a snapshot or a version of a web page saved at a specific time and stored by a web server as a backup copy.

Checking a cached version of a page instead of the current live version is useful if the original page is unreachable due to an Internet congestion or if the website is down, overloaded or slow, or simply if the web page has been removed by the site owner.

Cached pages are usually saved and stored by large companies with powerful web servers. Since such servers are usually very fast, a cached page can often be accessed faster than the live page itself:

- Google usually keeps a recent copy of the page (1 to 15 days old).

- Through Archive.org, you can access several copies of a web page saved throughout the years.